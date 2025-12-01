Monday, December 1, 2025
Loma-Dallas
Loma, a new multifamily development in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, will add 370 units to the local supply, including 187 residences that are subject to income restrictions.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Mintwood, MSquared Break Ground on 370-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between two developers, Dallas-based Mintwood Real Estate and New York City-based MSquared, has broken ground on Loma, a 370-unit multifamily project in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Approximately half (187) of the residences will be reserved as affordable housing for households earning between 50 and 80 percent of the area median income. Information on floor plans was not disclosed. Amenities will include a pool, rooftop sky lounge, sauna, coworking spaces, children’s play areas, fitness center and a dog park. WDG Architecture is designing the project, which is being developed in partnership with the Dallas Public Facility Corp. A tentative completion date was not announced.

