Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 219-Unit Mixed-Income Residential Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based developer Mintwood Real Estate has begun leasing Oakhouse, a 219-unit mixed-income residential project in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Mintwood developed the project in partnership with Mirasol Capital and New York City-based MSquared. Approximately half the units are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, children’s play area and a resident lounge. WDG Associates designed the project, and Rogers O’Brien served as the general contractor. Independent Financial provided construction financing.