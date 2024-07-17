Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Oakhouse-Dallas
Oakhouse is located at 900 E. Colorado Blvd. in Dallas, less than a mile from the city's central business district and the Bishop Arts District.
Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 219-Unit Mixed-Income Residential Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based developer Mintwood Real Estate has begun leasing Oakhouse, a 219-unit mixed-income residential project in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Mintwood developed the project in partnership with Mirasol Capital and New York City-based MSquared. Approximately half the units are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, children’s play area and a resident lounge. WDG Associates designed the project, and Rogers O’Brien served as the general contractor. Independent Financial provided construction financing.

