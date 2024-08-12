Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 320-Unit Apartment Community in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based Mintwood Real Estate has begun leasing The Residences at OAK, a 320-unit apartment community in Oklahoma City. The site is situated within OAK, a 20-acre mixed-use project by Veritas Development that will feature 135,000 square feet of retail space, a 132-key boutique hotel by Gatehouse Capital and a 7,000-square-foot green space as part of its initial phase of development. The Residences at OAK features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, children’s playroom, pool and elevated courtyards. The first move-ins are slated for late August. Rents start at about $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.