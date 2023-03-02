REBusinessOnline

Mintwood Real Estate Breaks Ground on 219-Unit Mixed-Income Residential Project in Dallas

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

Oakhouse-Dallas

Oakhouse, a new residential community Dallas, will offer an even mix of income-restricted and market-rate units.

DALLAS — Locally based developer Mintwood Real Estate has broken ground on Oakhouse, a 219-unit mixed-income residential project that will be located in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. Mintwood is developing the project in partnership with Mirasol Capital and New York City-based MSquared. Approximately half the units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, children’s play area and a resident lounge. WDG Associates is the designing the project, and Rogers O’Brien is the general contractor. Independent Financial provided construction financing. Completion is slated for late summer 2024.





