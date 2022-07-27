Mintwood, Woods Capital to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A partnership between two locally based firm, Mintwood Real Estate and Woods Capital, will undertake a multifamily conversion project at Santander Tower in downtown Dallas. The project will redevelop multiple floors of the 1.4 million-square-foot office building at 1601 Elm St. into 228 multifamily units, including communal amenity spaces. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center and other gathering and meeting spaces. Dallas-based architect WDG designed the multifamily units and indoor amenities, and Swoon provided interior design services. TBG Partners designed the exterior amenities. Adolfson & Peterson Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is scheduled for fall 2023.