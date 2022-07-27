Mintwood, Woods Capital to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Office, Texas

The conversion project at Santander Tower ini downtown Dallas will kick off this summer with renovations on the first floor as well as floors 18 through 25 and 37 through 39

DALLAS — A partnership between two locally based firm, Mintwood Real Estate and Woods Capital, will undertake a multifamily conversion project at Santander Tower in downtown Dallas. The project will redevelop multiple floors of the 1.4 million-square-foot office building at 1601 Elm St. into 228 multifamily units, including communal amenity spaces. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center and other gathering and meeting spaces. Dallas-based architect WDG designed the multifamily units and indoor amenities, and Swoon provided interior design services. TBG Partners designed the exterior amenities. Adolfson & Peterson Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is scheduled for fall 2023.