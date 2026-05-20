MiQ Digital USA Signs 18,600 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — MiQ Digital USA, an AI-powered advertising company, has signed an 18,600-square-foot office lease expansion at 261 Fifth Avenue, a 25-story, 450,000-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. A tenant at the building since 2018, MIQ will relocate from its spaces on the 25th and 26th floors to the entire 20th and 21st floors, as well as part of the 19th floor, yielding a total new footprint of 42,000 square feet. Chase Gordon and Tyler Marshall of Transwestern, along with Josh Kurstin of Colliers, represented MIQ in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener, Kyle Young and Tim Parlante represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.