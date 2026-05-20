Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

MiQ Digital USA Signs 18,600 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — MiQ Digital USA, an AI-powered advertising company, has signed an 18,600-square-foot office lease expansion at 261 Fifth Avenue, a 25-story, 450,000-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. A tenant at the building since 2018, MIQ will relocate from its spaces on the 25th and 26th floors to the entire 20th and 21st floors, as well as part of the 19th floor, yielding a total new footprint of 42,000 square feet. Chase Gordon and Tyler Marshall of Transwestern, along with Josh Kurstin of Colliers, represented MIQ in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener, Kyle Young and Tim Parlante represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.

You may also like

PAGEWOOD Breaks Ground on Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Piazza Auto Group Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily...

Merchants Capital Provides $26.3M in Financing for Historic...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Hartford Apartment...

New Jersey Retail: The Juice Is Worth The...

Newmark Arranges Sale, Financing of 1.4 MSF Office...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Construction Loan for 198-Unit...

Kislak Negotiates $6.8M Sale of Apartment Building in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 45,800 SF Office Building...