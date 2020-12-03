REBusinessOnline

Mirae Asset Global Investments Receives $150M Refinancing for Fairmont San Francisco Hotel

Originally opened in 1907, Fairmont San Francisco features 606 guest rooms and more than 45,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

SAN FRANCISCO — An affiliate of Mirae Asset Global Investments has received a $150 million loan for the refinancing of the historic Fairmont San Francisco, located at 950 Mason St. in San Francisco. JLL Hotels & Hospitality arranged the five-year, non-recourse loan through United Overseas Bank for the borrower.

The 606-key hotel first opened in 1907 and has undergone $16 million in renovations to public areas, guest rooms and infrastructure since 2015. The hotel features 62 suites; more than 45,000 square feet of meeting and event space including a ballroom; retail outlets; fitness center; business center; in-room dining; and restaurants such as Laurel Court Restaurant & Bar and Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar.

The hotel reopened in September after suspending operations in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

