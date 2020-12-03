Mirae Asset Global Investments Receives $150M Refinancing for Fairmont San Francisco Hotel
SAN FRANCISCO — An affiliate of Mirae Asset Global Investments has received a $150 million loan for the refinancing of the historic Fairmont San Francisco, located at 950 Mason St. in San Francisco. JLL Hotels & Hospitality arranged the five-year, non-recourse loan through United Overseas Bank for the borrower.
The 606-key hotel first opened in 1907 and has undergone $16 million in renovations to public areas, guest rooms and infrastructure since 2015. The hotel features 62 suites; more than 45,000 square feet of meeting and event space including a ballroom; retail outlets; fitness center; business center; in-room dining; and restaurants such as Laurel Court Restaurant & Bar and Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar.
The hotel reopened in September after suspending operations in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.