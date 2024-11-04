Monday, November 4, 2024
Mirae Asset Securities Signs 34,640 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Mirae Asset Securities has signed a 34,640-square-foot office lease expansion and extension in Midtown Manhattan. The financial institution renewed its existing 17,320-square-foot lease that covers the entire 37th floor at 810 Seventh Avenue for an additional 10 years and took another 17,320 square feet across the entire 38th floor. Neil Goldmacher and John Moran of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Harry Blair, Tara Stacom, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, SL Green.

