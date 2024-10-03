Thursday, October 3, 2024
The industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility sits on 3.6 acres at 7191 Carroll Road in San Diego.
Miramar Acquisitions Buys IOS Facility in Central San Diego for $14.6M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Miramar Acquisitions has acquired 7191 Carroll Road, a 3.6-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in San Diego’s Miramar submarket, from TFI International for $14.6 million. Evan McDonald, Kurtis Blanchard and Mark Lewkowitz of Colliers represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

The low-coverage site features a 6,300-square-foot cross-dock facility with excess paved and secured yard space. The property’s zoning allows for an array of outdoor industrial uses, including equipment and material storage, vehicle equipment and supplies sales and rentals, and trucking and transportation facilities.

