Miramar Capital Acquires 82,972 SF Aston Views Office/Flex Building in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Miramar Capital has purchased Aston Views, a freestanding office/flex building located at 1808 Aston Ave. in Carlsbad. MCR Aston LLC sold the property for $20 million. Built in 2001 on 8.7 acres, the two-story Aston Views features 82,972 square feet of space. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased.
Rick Reeder and Brad Tecca of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal. Justin Halenza and Michael Mahoney, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing advisory.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.