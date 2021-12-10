REBusinessOnline

Miramar Capital Acquires 82,972 SF Aston Views Office/Flex Building in Carlsbad

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Aston-Views-Carlsbad-CA

Aston View in Carlsbad, Calif., features 82,972 square feet of office/flex space.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Miramar Capital has purchased Aston Views, a freestanding office/flex building located at 1808 Aston Ave. in Carlsbad. MCR Aston LLC sold the property for $20 million. Built in 2001 on 8.7 acres, the two-story Aston Views features 82,972 square feet of space. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased.

Rick Reeder and Brad Tecca of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal. Justin Halenza and Michael Mahoney, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing advisory.

