Miro Signs 72,000 SF Office Lease at Colorado Tower in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Miro, an online whiteboard platform designed for distributed team collaboration, has signed a 72,000-square-foot office lease at Colorado Tower in downtown Austin. Owned by Atlanta-based Cousins Properties, the 373,334-square-foot building opened in 2015 and offers two onsite restaurants, a fitness center and conference facilities. Mark Harris and Jake Ragusa of JLL represented Miro, which plans to occupy three floors beginning next spring, in the lease negotiations. Rachel Coulter, Bethany Perez, Travis Rogers and Coleman Jackson, also with JLL, represented the landlord.