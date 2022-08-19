Mission Hill Hospitality Acquires 102-Room Hotel in Lawrence, Kansas

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Mission Hill Hospitality has acquired the Oread Hotel, a 102-room property adjacent to the University of Kansas in Lawrence. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Mission Hill will rebrand the asset as Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Tapestry-branded properties are uniquely designed to maintain an independent character from other hotels within the collection.

Located at 1200 Oread Ave., the property features 15,000 square feet of meeting space, a full-service restaurant and bar, retail space, two outdoor terraces and a fitness center. The 10-story hotel was originally developed in 2010 with 99 hotel rooms and nine condominium units. Plans call for the conversion of three condo units into hotel suites. Additional improvements will be made to bathrooms, furnishings and public space.

The transaction marks the 24th acquisition for Mission Hill since the company was launched in 2021. Mission Hill is a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company that is focused on select-service and extended-stay hotel investing.