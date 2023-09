BRECKENRIDGE, COLO. — Mission Hill Hospitality has purchased the Residence Inn by Marriott in Breckenridge. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Opened in 2016, Residences Inn Breckenridge features 129 guest rooms, a fitness center, full breakfast, cocktail hour and lounge, year-round outdoor pool and spa, barbeque grills, a 24-house front desk, ski storage and 1,700 square feet of event space.