Mission Hill Hospitality Acquires Two Hotels Totaling 171 Rooms in Lenox, Massachusetts

LENOX, MASS. — Denver-based Mission Hill Hospitality, a division of private equity firm KSL Capital Partners, has acquired two select-service hotels totaling 171 rooms in the western Massachusetts city of Lenox. Courtyard Lenox Berkshires totals 92 rooms and was built on 6.7 acres in 2017. The Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox comprises 79 rooms and was constructed on a 6.6-acre site in 2008. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the locally based seller, Toole Cos., in the transaction.