Mission Senior Living Buys Wheatfields Estates Seniors Housing Community in Clovis, New Mexico

Wheatfields Estates Senior Living and Memory Care is located at 4701 N. Prince St. in Clovis, N.M.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Carson City, Nev.-based Mission Senior Living has acquired Wheatfields Estates Senior Living and Memory Care at 4701 N. Prince St. in Clovis, located in the eastern portion of the state near the Texas border.

Wheatfields Estates offers independent living cottages, assisted living, memory care and respite care for seniors. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The acquisition brings Mission Senior Living’s portfolio to seven properties in three states, including Three Rivers Estates Senior Living and Memory Care property, currently under construction in Farmington.