Monday, January 8, 2024
Completion of the new residence hall in Starkville, Miss., is scheduled for spring 2025.
DevelopmentMississippiSoutheastStudent Housing

Mississippi State University Begins $80M Residence Hall Development

by John Nelson

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Mississippi State University has announced plans for an $80 million residence hall development on its campus in Starkville. The five-story project will span 155,000 square feet and offer 400 beds. The development is also set to include a dining hall, offices, a storm shelter and shared amenity spaces. The development team for the project includes Roy Anderson Corp. and Wier Boerner Allin Architecture. Construction is expected to begin in February with completion scheduled for spring 2025.

