Missner Group Acquires 843,531 SF Industrial Portfolio in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE AND WHITESTOWN, IND. — The Missner Group has acquired three Class A industrial properties totaling 843,531 square feet in Indiana. The acquisition includes a two-building, 540,986-square-foot portfolio located at 9401 and 9602 Georgia St. in Merrillville and a newly constructed 302,545-square-foot logistics facility situated within 65 Commerce Park in Whitestown. With the addition of these assets, Missner will nearly double its industrial portfolio from roughly 1.2 million square feet to more than 2.2 million square feet.

Built in 2021 and 2022, the Merrillville portfolio is fully leased to four tenants, including NFI Industries, WABTEC and EMCOR-Hyre Electric Co. of Indiana. Located roughly 40 miles from downtown Chicago, the properties provide direct access to I-65, I-80/I-94 and I-90.

The Whitestown property, completed in 2023, is fully leased to Style Link Logistics LLC and backed by a corporate guaranty from SHEIN Distribution Corp. The facility features a clear height of 32 feet, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, 30 dock doors, trailer parking, multi-tenant flexibility and proximity to the Indianapolis International Airport.

Missner will oversee management of the assets. CBRE National Partners represented the sellers in the Whitestown transaction.