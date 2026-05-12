Missner Group, Base 3 Break Ground on Industrial-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Missner Group and Base 3 have begun construction on Oxxford Lofts, a redevelopment project in Chicago’s West Loop that will transform a former industrial building into a 112-unit multifamily community. The building at 1220 W. Van Buren St. is named for its previous owner, Chicago clothing company Oxxford Clothes. The roughly $42 million project will reposition the property into a modern residential offering while preserving the character of the existing structure.

Plans call for a full gut renovation, all new building systems, upgraded sustainability features and a variety of unit layouts. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, fitness center, coworking space and bike storage. Twenty percent of the units will be designated as affordable housing. The Missner Group is serving as general contractor and is also a financial partner through its joint venture with Base 3. Leasing is expected to begin in spring 2027 through Base 3 Development.