Thursday, March 19, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Missner Group, Cabrera Capital to Build $23.7M Industrial Project in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) has agreed to sell 8.2 acres of vacant land in the Stockyards Industrial Corridor to a joint venture between The Missner Group and Cabrera Capital, which will develop the property into a $23.7 million industrial building. The 126,360-square-foot project at 1924 W. 46th St. is expected to create up to 120 permanent jobs when fully leased. Potential tenants include restaurant suppliers, distribution companies, building material suppliers, event production firms and downtown service providers.

The city acquired the site in 2008 for $2.2 million. It was primarily used for outdoor industrial storage since the early 1980s. The proposed purchase price is the property’s market value of $3.3 million. The proposed project was one of three responses to the request for qualifications from the DPD. A public meeting will be scheduled as part of the project’s formal review and approval process.

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