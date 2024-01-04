Thursday, January 4, 2024
The property at 3900 S. Normal Ave. features a mural designed by a local artist.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Missner Group, CBRE IM Complete 169,838 SF Spec Industrial Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Joint development partners The Missner Group and CBRE Investment Management have completed a 169,838-square-foot speculative industrial building in Chicago. The Missner Group also served as general contractor for the property, which is located at 3900 S. Normal Ave. in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood. The building features a 3,700-square-foot model office, 16 loading docks, two drive-in doors, 26 tractor-trailer positions and parking for 168 cars. The property also features an abstract mural designed by AMUSE 126, a local artist known for his graffiti-inspired illustrative and typographic art. Cornerstone Architects and engineer Spaceco Inc. made up the project team. Mitch Adams, Steven Livaditis and Nicole Mentone of CBRE are the leasing brokers. CBRE will also serve as property manager.

