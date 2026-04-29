Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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The property at 657 Wolverine Drive was built in 1997.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Missner Group Purchases 58,236 SF Industrial Building in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — The Missner Group has acquired 657 Wolverine Drive, a 58,236-square-foot industrial building in Aurora. Located on 5.5 acres, the multi-tenant property features a clear height of 18 feet, multiple drive-in doors and loading docks, heavy power and ample parking. Built in 1997, the asset also offers outside storage. Missner plans to implement a targeted value-add program, including tenant build-outs, renovation of existing office space and structural improvements. Two units are currently available for lease, representing a total of 25,267 square feet. Steve Connolly and Mark Moran of NAI Hiffman represented the undisclosed seller, while Andrew Maletich of Cawley CRE represented the buyer. Maletich and colleague Matt Garland have been retained as the leasing brokers.

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