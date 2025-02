TUCSON, ARIZ. — Tucson-based Mister Car Wash has purchased a 23,550-square-foot retail property in Tucson from Oracle Partners for $3.2 million. The buyer plans to start redevelopment of the building, which was formerly occupied by BevMo, this quarter. The asset is situated on 1.6 acres at 46446 N. Oracle Road. Aaron LaPrise and Greg Furrier of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer in the transaction. Furrier also represented the seller.