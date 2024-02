TUCSON, ARIZ. — Mister Car Wash has purchased a property, located at 5523 E. Grant Road in Tucson, from Nam Nguyen Inc. for $1.2 million. The buyer plans to redevelop the property into a new car wash location, scheduled to open in late 2024.

Aaron LaPrise of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer and seller in the deal.