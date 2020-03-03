Misumi Signs 47,716 SF Office Lease at Schaumburg Corporate Center in Suburban Chicago

Misumi will begin occupying space at Schaumburg Corporate Center in June.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Misumi USA has signed a 47,716-square-foot office lease at Schaumburg Corporate Center in Schaumburg. Located adjacent to Woodfield Mall, the property is a 1 million-square-foot, three-building office complex. Glenstar, which acquired the asset in 2017, has completed $30 million in property improvements, including a new parking garage and conference center as well as renovations to the atrium, fitness center, elevators, bathrooms, lobbies and entrances. Founded in 1988, Misumi is a factory automation, press die and plastic mold application company, serving the automotive, medical manufacturing, consumer packaging and aerospace industries. The company is relocating from 1717 Penny Lane in Schaumburg, where it leased 32,000 square feet. Misumi plans to take occupancy of the new space in June 2020.