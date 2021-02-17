MIT Submits Plans for 690-Bed Residence Hall Targeting Graduate Students

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has submitted plans for a 690-bed residence hall for graduate students at 269-301 Vassar St. on the university’s campus in Cambridge, according to reports by development tracking platform Bldup. The university will develop the project with American Campus Communities, according to reports, in order to “allow MIT the financial flexibility and resources necessary to expand bed capacity and expedite capital renewal improvements.” Further details on the development were not announced.