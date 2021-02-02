Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Home Furnishings Opens at Asheville Outlets in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Home Furnishings Outlet has opened at Asheville Outlets, an outlet mall located at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Interstate 26 in Asheville. The furniture retailer occupies a 14,900-square-foot space that formerly housed Forever 21.

The property is situated at 800 Brevard Road, roughly five miles southwest of downtown Asheville. New England Development is the owner and operator of Asheville Outlets, which opened in May 2015.

Asheville Outlets includes more than 70 retailers and restaurants, including J. Crew, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour and Tommy Hilfiger. The new Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams store is the largest authorized factory-direct outlet for the North Carolina-based brand. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams offers furniture including sofas, sleepers, sectionals, accent chairs, beds, chests, nightstands, bookcases, media consoles, bar carts and dining tables.