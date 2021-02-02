REBusinessOnline

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Home Furnishings Opens at Asheville Outlets in North Carolina

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Home Furnishings Outlet has opened at Asheville Outlets, an outlet mall located at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Interstate 26 in Asheville. The furniture retailer occupies a 14,900-square-foot space that formerly housed Forever 21.

The property is situated at 800 Brevard Road, roughly five miles southwest of downtown Asheville. New England Development is the owner and operator of Asheville Outlets, which opened in May 2015.

Asheville Outlets includes more than 70 retailers and restaurants, including J. Crew, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour and Tommy Hilfiger. The new Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams store is the largest authorized factory-direct outlet for the North Carolina-based brand. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams offers furniture including sofas, sleepers, sectionals, accent chairs, beds, chests, nightstands, bookcases, media consoles, bar carts and dining tables.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  