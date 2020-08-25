MiTek Leases 412,921 SF Industrial Space in Tolleson, Arizona

MiTek has signed a 10-year lease to occupy 153,721 square feet of manufacturing space at 7506 W. Lincoln St. in Tolleson, Ariz.

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — MiTek, a diversified global supplier of services and products to the residential and commercial construction sectors, has expanded its presence in Arizona by leasing 412,921 square feet of industrial space in two manufacturing facilities in Tolleson.

The company renewed its lease for 259,200 square feet at 7890 W. Lincoln Street for a term of more than eight years. Additionally, MiTek signed a 10-year lease for 153,721 square feet of space at 7506 W. Lincoln Street. The company plans to relocate some out-of-state operations to the facility at 7506 W. Lincoln St., with occupancy beginning on Nov. 1, 2020.

Payson MacWilliam, Don MacWilliam and Chris Reese of Colliers International in Arizona worked with Kevin Gallagher of Colliers St. Louis to represent MiTek in both lease transactions. John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Pat Feeney of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease at 7506 W. Lincoln Street.

The two Class A facilities are located within Tolleson Corporate Park and owned by California State Teachers’ Retirement System.