REBusinessOnline

Mitsui Fudosan America Signs Industrious to 40,653 SF Office Lease at Homer Building in D.C.

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Flexible workplace company Industrious will occupy the full 12th floor at The Homer Building in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mitsui Fudosan America (MFA) has signed a lease with Industrious, a flexible workplace company, for the use of 40,653 square feet of space at The Homer Building, an office building located at 601 13th St. NW in Washington, D.C. Located on the 12th floor, the space will feature private offices and a total of over 500 seats. The Industrious space at The Homer is scheduled to open in early 2023. Located atop Metro Center Station in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, The Homer Building features a rooftop deck, modernized elevator mechanicals and cabs, a four-level parking garage, full-service fitness center and a Panera Bread and coffee shop on the ground level.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  