Mitsui Fudosan America Signs Industrious to 40,653 SF Office Lease at Homer Building in D.C.

Flexible workplace company Industrious will occupy the full 12th floor at The Homer Building in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mitsui Fudosan America (MFA) has signed a lease with Industrious, a flexible workplace company, for the use of 40,653 square feet of space at The Homer Building, an office building located at 601 13th St. NW in Washington, D.C. Located on the 12th floor, the space will feature private offices and a total of over 500 seats. The Industrious space at The Homer is scheduled to open in early 2023. Located atop Metro Center Station in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, The Homer Building features a rooftop deck, modernized elevator mechanicals and cabs, a four-level parking garage, full-service fitness center and a Panera Bread and coffee shop on the ground level.