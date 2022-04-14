REBusinessOnline

M&J Wilkow, Bixby Bridge Capital Acquire 779,000 SF Promenade Bolingbrook in Suburban Chicago

The Promenade Bolingbrook is an open-air lifestyle center.

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — M&J Wilkow and Bixby Bridge Capital have acquired The Promenade Bolingbrook in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. The open-air lifestyle center spans 779,000 square feet. Some of the tenants include Macy’s, Bass Pro Shops, Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ulta and DSW. The shopping center opened in 2007. M&J Wilkow and Bixby also own Outlets of Maui in Hawaii together.

