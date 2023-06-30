Friday, June 30, 2023
Development

M&J Wilkow, DRA Advisors to Renovate The Link at Fishers District Office Campus in Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

FISHERS, IND. — The Link at Fishers District, a 457,000-square-foot office campus in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, is undergoing a renovation. JLL is the leasing agent for the property, which is owned by M&J Wilkow and a fund managed by DRA Advisors. Cunningham Restaurant Group (CRG), an Indiana-based restaurant hospitality group known for local favorites such as Livery, Provision and Bru Burger, will open a café at the property. Tenants at The Link will also enjoy new amenities such as conference rooms, a game room, outdoor walking path, courtyard, tenant lounges, a fitness center and 102-seat auditorium with updated seating.

Surrounding The Link will soon be the Indy Fuel’s new hockey arena, a 254-unit luxury townhome community and a newly planned development with 250 luxury apartment units and 150 hotel rooms. Abby Zito, John Robinson and Kevin Gilihan of JLL negotiated the lease transaction with CRG. The renovation project is set for completion in late 2023 or early 2024.

