M&J Wilkow, MetLife Purchase Chapel Hills East Retail Property in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — M&J Wilkow Ltd. and MetLife Investment Management, on behalf of its clients, have acquired Chapel Hills East, a core retail asset in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in 1995/1996, Chapel Hills East features 225,000 square feet of retail space. The property is currently 100 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including Whole Foods Market, Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, DSW, Old Navy, Barnes & Noble and Office Depot.

Chapel Hills East is the fifth joint venture co-owned by M&J Wilkow and MetLife Investment Management.