Thursday, March 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

M&J Wilkow, MetLife Purchase Chapel Hills East Retail Property in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — M&J Wilkow Ltd. and MetLife Investment Management, on behalf of its clients, have acquired Chapel Hills East, a core retail asset in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Developed in 1995/1996, Chapel Hills East features 225,000 square feet of retail space. The property is currently 100 percent occupied by a variety of tenants, including Whole Foods Market, Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, DSW, Old Navy, Barnes & Noble and Office Depot.

Chapel Hills East is the fifth joint venture co-owned by M&J Wilkow and MetLife Investment Management.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.1M Sale of Apartment...

Partnership Receives $756M Financing Package for Speedway Commerce...

CBRE Arranges $43M Refinancing for El Paseo Shopping...

CFG Provides $16.3M Acquisition Financing for Two Skilled...

Big Sunday Acquires Office Building in Hollywood for...

Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City Set to Open...

Kroger Agrees to Sell its Specialty Pharmacy Business...

Diversified Commercial Capital Arranges $6.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Brokers $1.7M Sale...