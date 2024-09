PHOENIX — Arizona-based MJA Investments has purchased Gateway Executive Center, a multi-tenant office building in Phoenix, from a Hawaii-based private investor for $9 million.

Located at 1048 N. 44th St., the two-story, 39,912-square-foot building features a rooftop deck including a bar, grilling station and views of Camelback Mountain.

Eric Wichterman, Mike Coover and Chris Toci of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Markets in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.