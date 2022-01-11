MJW, Artisan Capital Acquire 508-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of Nevada, Reno

The 508-bed community is located near the University of Nevada, Reno.

RENO, NEV. — A joint venture between MJW Investments and Artisan Capital has acquired a 508-bed student housing community located near the University of Nevada, Reno.

Built in 2020, the property offers units with bed-to-bath parity alongside shared amenities including study rooms, a fitness center, lounge, game room, pet care station, rooftop courtyard and indoor bike and ski storage. Barings provided financing for the acquisition.

“The property’s close proximity to the new developments on campus as well as the City of Reno’s economic development plan for the area are just a few reasons we’re excited to own this property,” says Mark Weinstein, president and founder of MJW investments.