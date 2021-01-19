REBusinessOnline

MJW Investments Acquires 124-Unit Sunset Park Multifamily Property in Seattle

SEATTLE — MJW Investments has purchased Sunset Park, an apartment community located at 11202 Second Lane SW in Seattle. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Approximately 15 minutes from downtown Seattle, the community features 124 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a sauna, swimming pool, clubhouse lounge with kitchen and fireplace, a play area, on-site laundry facilities and a fitness center.

David Sorenson of Berkadia assisted the undisclosed seller in the transaction, while Allan Freedman of Berkadia assisted the buyer with acquisition financing. Jared Goetz of Tecton will oversee operations and the renovation of the property for MJW.

