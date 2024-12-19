MJW Investments Acquires 96-Unit Verraso Village Build-to-Rent Community in Meridian, Idaho

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — MJW Investments has purchased Verraso Village, a Class A build-to-rent townhome community in Meridian, from an undisclosed seller in an off-market transaction. Built in two phases in 2016 and 2018, Verraso Village offers 96 two-level homes that average 1,840 square feet with attached two-car garages. Ninety-five percent of the units are three-bedroom and 3.5-baths and each townhome offers an individualized exterior façade.

The acquisition marks MJW’s first entry into the Boise MSA. The company acquired the asset with a moderately low-leveraged agency loan assumption with 3.2 percent fixed-rate financing and more than five years remaining on the loan term.