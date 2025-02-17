Monday, February 17, 2025
MJW Investments Acquires Coventry Square Apartments in Upland, California for $21M

by Amy Works

UPLAND, CALIF. — MJW Investments has purchased Coventry Square Apartments, located at 1012 W. Arrow Highway in Upland, from the Tsang & Chan family for $21 million. Endri Hoxha of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty and Philip Batlin of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, while Sarah Hillhouse of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty represented the seller in the deal.

Constructed in 1990, Coventry Square includes 92 two-bedroom/two-bath apartments with enclosed patios and in-unit washers/dryers. The approximately 1,178-square-foot apartments are spread across 46 single-story buildings, totaling 68,400 square feet. The community features 92 carport parking spaces, a central pool with community activities and park-like grounds with mature trees and landscapes.

