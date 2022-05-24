REBusinessOnline

MJW Investments Buys 56-Unit Apartment Building in Vancouver, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Los Angeles-based MJW Investments has acquired Avenue 66, a multifamily community in Vancouver, in an off-market transaction. The seller and sales price were not released.

Built in 2016, the garden-style property features 56 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The average unit size is 840 square feet. MJW Investments plans to make light improvements to unit interiors, clubhouse and other common areas.

Affinity Property Management will oversee operations and the renovation of the property. Banc of California provided acquisition financing.

