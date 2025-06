ALLEN, TEXAS — California-based construction consulting firm MKA International has signed a 10,536-square-foot office lease at The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The space is located within the newly constructed FarmWorks One building. Nathan Durham and Duane Henley of Newmark represented the landlord, JaRyCo, in the lease negotiations. Preston Taylor of Appian Commercial Realty represented MKA International.