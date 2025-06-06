MKD Investments Buys Pine Creek Business Park in Santa Rosa, California for $23.5M

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — MKD Investments has purchased Pine Creek Business Park, an industrial flex business park in Santa Rosa, from Pine Creek Properties for $23.5 million. Located at 3350-3360 Coffey Lane, the park features six freestanding buildings on separate parcels offering a total of 152,925 square feet. The multi-tenant buildings range in size from 20,000 square feet to 31,000 square feet. The flex buildings are leased to several tenants representing a variety of of industries. Additionally, many of the buildings are equipped with floor drains and wine making infrastructure, docks and insulation. Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction.