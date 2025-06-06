Friday, June 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3350-3360-Coffey-Lane-Santa-Rosa-CA
Located at 3350-3360 Coffey Lane in Santa Rosa, Calif., Pine Creek Business Park features 152,925 square feet of industrial flex space spread across six multi-tenant buildings. (Photo source: Google Maps)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

MKD Investments Buys Pine Creek Business Park in Santa Rosa, California for $23.5M

by Amy Works

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — MKD Investments has purchased Pine Creek Business Park, an industrial flex business park in Santa Rosa, from Pine Creek Properties for $23.5 million. Located at 3350-3360 Coffey Lane, the park features six freestanding buildings on separate parcels offering a total of 152,925 square feet. The multi-tenant buildings range in size from 20,000 square feet to 31,000 square feet. The flex buildings are leased to several tenants representing a variety of of industries. Additionally, many of the buildings are equipped with floor drains and wine making infrastructure, docks and insulation. Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction.

You may also like

Urban Logistics Realty Breaks Ground on 542,851 SF...

Uncommon Developers Acquires Office Tower in Downtown Los...

City of Henderson Approves Development Plans for $50M...

Colliers Negotiates 59,400 SF Industrial Lease in Baytown,...

BWE Secures $31.2M Loan for Refinancing of Cabana...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.5M Sale of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,560 SF...

JLL Arranges Sale of 371,976 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires Two Cleveland Apartment Communities...