ML Realty Acquires 56,520 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The industrial property at 3942 Irving Blvd. in Dallas totals 56,520 square feet.

DALLAS — ML Realty Partners has acquired a 56,520-square-foot industrial building located at 3942 Irving Blvd. in the South Stemmons submarket of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1968, renovated in 2000 and features 20- to 24-foot clear heights. Jeremy Mercer and Jeff Turner of Mercer Co. represented the seller and will also be responsible for leasing the building on behalf of ML Realty Partners.

