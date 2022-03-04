REBusinessOnline

ML Realty Partners Acquires 153,150 SF Industrial Building in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Illinois-based investment firm ML Realty Partners has acquired a 153,150-square-foot industrial building located at 2340 I-35 W. Service Road in the North Texas city of Denton. According to commercialcafé.com, the freestanding property was built on a 36.3-acre site in 2006. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. ML Realty Partners has tapped CBRE to lease the building.

 

