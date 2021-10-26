ML Realty Partners Acquires 65,003 SF Industrial Property in Addison, Illinois

The fully leased building is located at 2105 Corporate Drive.

ADDISON, ILL. — ML Realty Partners has acquired a fully leased industrial building located at 2105 Corporate Drive in Addison, about 20 miles west of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. Occupied by Huskie Tools LLC and Shape LLC, the 65,003-square-foot building is located near I-355. Huskie Tools provides hydraulic cutting and compression tools for utility linemen and professional electrical contractors. Shape is a global provider of custom transformers, magnetic assemblies and voltage regulators. Steve Disse, Jeff Devine and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers International brokered the transaction.