ML Realty Partners Buys 72,000 SF Industrial Building in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Illinois-based investment and development firm ML Realty Partners has purchased a 72,000-square-foot industrial building located at 2520 Marsh Lane in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1997 and offers 24-foot clear heights and 7,325 square feet of office space. Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller (HSM) Brokerage represented ML Realty Partners in the transaction. Jim Turano, also with HSM, represented the undisclosed seller.