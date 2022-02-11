REBusinessOnline

ML Realty Partners Completes Lease-Up of 2.5 MSF Industrial Business Park in Lockport, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

LOCKPORT, ILL. — ML Realty Partners has completed the lease-up of Heritage Crossing in Lockport, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. The 2.5 million-square-foot industrial business park is comprised of eight buildings with clear heights ranging from 30 to 40 feet. LG Electronics expanded within the park, signing a new lease for 542,806 square feet at 14532 S. Gougar Road. Pitney Bowes Global Logistics signed a new lease for 363,224 square feet at 14746 S. Gougar Road. James Frank and Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield represented LG Electronics, while Mike Cook and David Prell of CBRE represented Pitney Bowes. Dan Leahy, Mark Moran and John Whitehead of NAI Hiffman represented ML Realty Partners.

