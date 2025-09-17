ML Realty Partners Secures 132,892 SF Lease for Industrial Property in Woodridge, Illinois

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — ML Realty Partners has secured a lease agreement with Rowan Electric Appliance LLC for a newly constructed industrial building totaling 132,892 square feet in Woodridge. The tenant will utilize the facility for warehousing and distribution of household refrigeration and heating appliances. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 38 exterior truck docks and two drive-in doors. Alex Zhang of Topsky Realty Inc. and Pengfei Zhang of Cloudup Realty LLC represented the tenant, while Mark Moran, Dan Leahy and John Whitehad of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord.