Rowan Electric Appliance will occupy the newly constructed facility at 2110 Wallace Way. (Image courtesy of ML Realty Partners)
ML Realty Partners Secures 132,892 SF Lease for Industrial Property in Woodridge, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — ML Realty Partners has secured a lease agreement with Rowan Electric Appliance LLC for a newly constructed industrial building totaling 132,892 square feet in Woodridge. The tenant will utilize the facility for warehousing and distribution of household refrigeration and heating appliances. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 38 exterior truck docks and two drive-in doors. Alex Zhang of Topsky Realty Inc. and Pengfei Zhang of Cloudup Realty LLC represented the tenant, while Mark Moran, Dan Leahy and John Whitehad of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord.

