ML Realty Partners to Develop Two-Building Industrial Project in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The buildings will total 292,500 square feet. Completion is slated for spring 2022.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — ML Realty Partners will develop Army Trail Trade Center, a two-building industrial project located along Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights, a western suburb of Chicago. The developer expects to break ground this summer on the buildings, which will total 292,500 square feet. In addition to a clear height of 32 feet, the project will feature ample car parking and 72 exterior docks. Completion of the 21-acre development is slated for spring 2022.

