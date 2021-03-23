REBusinessOnline

ML Realty Partners to Develop Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 605,300 SF in Bensenville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Completion of the buildings is slated for spring 2022.

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — ML Realty Partners has unveiled plans to develop two speculative industrial buildings totaling 605,300 square feet in Bensenville, a suburb of Chicago. The firm expects to break ground this summer with completion slated for spring 2022. Plans call for clear heights of 40 feet along with ample car and trailer parking. Andrew Maletich, Matt Garland and Dustin Albers of Cawley Chicago represented ML in the land assemblage and will also oversee the lease-up of the buildings.

