MLB Capital Partners Launches Full-Service Brokerage Division

HOUSTON — Houston-based investment firm MLB Capital Partners has launched MLB Commercial Real Estate, a full-service brokerage division. A team led by Todd Mason and Jeff Lindenberger, both of whom previously worked at Avison Young, will head the new branch. Specialty services will include tenant and landlord representation, investment sales and leasing for the industrial and self-storage sectors for the greater Houston market.

