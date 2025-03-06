MLB Network Signs 207,000 SF Lease in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — MLB Network has signed a 207,000-square-foot, full-building lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Elmwood Park. The baseball broadcasting company will relocate its entire operation from nearby Secaucus, where it has operated for the past 16 years, to the newly constructed building at 25 Market Street, with plans to take occupancy before the 2028 season. Scott Gottlieb, Brendan Herlihy, Greg Barkan and Elliot Bok of CBRE represented MLB Network in the lease negotiations. Rob Kossar, David Knee, Ignatius Armenia, Chris Hile and Ryan Milanaik of JLL represented the owner, Crow Holdings Development.