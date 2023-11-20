MLB Owners Approve Relocating Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The owners of the 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams have unanimously approved the Oakland Athletics’ plan to move to Las Vegas. This continues the team’s agreement to develop a nine-acre ballpark on the 36-acre Tropicana Las Vegas campus, which was previously reported in May.

The A’s plan to develop a 30,000-seat ballpark at the site that is located along the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The A’s will play the 2024 season at the Oakland Coliseum. However, its lease at the stadium expires after the 2024 season. The team is working with MLB to determine options for interim play following the 2024 season.